Cup of Nations | 1 February 2017 23:01 CET

Egypt into Africa Cup of Nations final

By AFP

Libreville (AFP) - Egypt won through to the Africa Cup of Nations final on Wednesday after beating Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties in the semi-final.

The match in Libreville ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, with Mohamed Salah's 66th-minute opener for Egypt cancelled out by Aristide Bance seven minutes later.

With no further scoring it went to a shoot-out where Essam El Hadary's save from Bertrand Traore's last kick for Burkina Faso gave Egypt the victory.

They will play either Ghana or Cameroon in Sunday's final.

Cup of Nations

