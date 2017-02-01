Egypt into Africa Cup of Nations final

Libreville (AFP) - Egypt won through to the Africa Cup of Nations final on Wednesday after beating Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties in the semi-final.

The match in Libreville ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, with Mohamed Salah's 66th-minute opener for Egypt cancelled out by Aristide Bance seven minutes later.

With no further scoring it went to a shoot-out where Essam El Hadary's save from Bertrand Traore's last kick for Burkina Faso gave Egypt the victory.

They will play either Ghana or Cameroon in Sunday's final.