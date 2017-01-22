I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 22 January 2017 00:04 CET

Partey adjudged man of the match in Black Stars win over Mali

By Enoch Fiifi Forson

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey was adjudged Man of the Match in Ghana's 1-0 win over Mali on Saturday in Africa Cup of Nations Group D.

Thomas, as he is affectionately known, put up a commanding display in the middle to aid the Black Stars grind out a positive result to seal qualification into the quarter-finals of the competition.

His combination with Mubarak Wakaso in the middle of the park was effective especially in the first half as the Black Stars controlled and dictated play much to the delight of Ghanaians watching at the stadium in Port-Gentil.

His strength, agility and finesse caught the eyes of the CAF Techincal Study Group present at the Stade de Port-Gentil

Partey is playing in his first tournament after an impressive season with his Spanish La Liga side. He impressed in the first match against Uganda.

He will be expected to start in the last group match against Egypt

Captain Asamoah Gyan headed in a Jordan Ayew cross in the 20th minute to give Ghana back-to-back wins at the tournament to advance with one match to spare.

Cup of Nations

