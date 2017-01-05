New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 12:50 CET

TT Brothers Preaches Fair Play

By Daily Guide
Isaac Tetteh
Isaac Tetteh

President of Prampram Uncle 'T' United FC, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers) has reiterated his stand to esteem Fair Play in the lower tier league.

He indicated that his campaign for fairness in the Division One League explains why he has struggled to make it to the elite league.

But the former Accra Hearts of Oak Management member said he will maintain his stand and believes, he together with the playing body and the technical handlers have braced themselves up to join the Premier league soon.

He told the media on Monday that “You see, because I always stand for fair play and don't want to cut corners, that is why we have struggled to play in the Premier League.”

The Uncle T United boss added that “But I still stand by that virtue, now the name of the team has changed from Pure Joy to Uncle 'T' United FC,  and so a lot of changes have happened to the other department of the team.

“We will keep pushing and continue to do what is right, and I believe with determination and proper planning you will soon see us in the Premier League.”

Uncle 'T' United have produced great players for the Premiership and the outside world including the late Uriah Asante.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
 

