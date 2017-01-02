Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 2 January 2017 10:26 CET

Juventus boss Max Allegri to give midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah more playing time after snubbing 2017 AFCON

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is set to hand more playing time to Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah who opted out of the Ghana squad for the 2017 AFCON.

Asamoah opted out of the 2017 AFCON to remain with the Bianconeris and Allegri is expected to reward the Ghanaian for his decision.

The Old Ladies will be without Mehdi Benatia and Mario Lemina who have joined Morocco and Gabon respectively for the AFCON tournament.

Trio Dani Alves, Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci are on the road to recover from various degrees of injury and Asamoah will profit from the absence of the five key players.

Kwadwo Asamoah latest videos
VIDEO: Kwadwo Asamoah trains with Juventus squad after quicker recovery - 2 months ago

VIDEO: Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's goal for Juventus in training match - 6 months ago

Kwadwo Asamoah receives second Serie-A medal, joins Muntari as most successful Ghanaians in Italy - 3 years ago

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah scores in Juventus win over Chievo - 3 years ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

There is only one thing which if one doesn't know, the ons is free.That is to sin, but what the one knows is to do good.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img