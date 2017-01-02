Sports News | 2 January 2017 09:27 CET
Kevin Boateng's spectacular strike for Las Palmas ranked among best goals in 2016
Kevin-Prince Boateng's acrobatic finish for Las Palmas has been ranked among the best goals of 2016.
The suspended Ghana international scored a classy finish against Villarreal at the El Madrigal and the strike has prevailed among the best in the calendar year.
Below is the goal...
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].