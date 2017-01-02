Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Kevin Boateng's spectacular strike for Las Palmas ranked among best goals in 2016

Kevin-Prince Boateng's acrobatic finish for Las Palmas has been ranked among the best goals of 2016.

The suspended Ghana international scored a classy finish against Villarreal at the El Madrigal and the strike has prevailed among the best in the calendar year.

Below is the goal...

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

