LEAKED: Grant's 23-man squad for Gabon; Jonathan, Gyimah, Schlupp dropped- Rashid, Dwamena and Blessing make cut

Black Stars' final 23-man squad for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon has leaked with Ghana coach Avram Grabt said to have dropped Jonathan Mensah, Edwin Gyimah and Jeffery Schlupp from the 23-man team.

In-form Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila, Austria Lustenau striker Raphael Dwamena and sensational Liberty Professionals forward Latin Blessing have made it for the tournament which starts exactly two weeks today.

Another massive inclusion is Turkey-based star Nuru Sulley as well as Ebenezer Ofori who have been stupendous for Alanyaspor and Swedish side AIK respectively.

Sources close to the technical team hinted that Gyimah was dropped on health grounds following a recent accident while Jeffery Schlupp and Jonathan Mensah have been inconsistent at club sides and are battling with fitness issues.

Rashid Sumaila has been on top form for Al Gharafa and is said to have impressed Avram Grant during their three-day training while Ebenezer Ofori's versatility has been a great advantage to earn him the inclusion.

Several other players who all trained with the team including Bernard Terkpetey, Godsway Donyo and goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi have all been dropped.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Razak Brimah, Fatau Dauda and Richard Ofori

Defenders: Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Rashid Sumaila, Nuru Sulley and Daniel Amartey

Midfielders: Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Agyemang Badu, Christian Atsu, Frank Acheampong and Andre Dede Ayew.

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Raphael Dwamena, Ebenezer Assifuah, Majeed Waris, Latif Blessing and Samuel Tetteh.

