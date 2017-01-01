Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Aduana Stars to play Libyan outfit Ahli Tripoli in friendly

Aduana Stars have received a request to play Ahli Tripoli in a friendly later this month.

The Libyan side want to use to the friendly to prepare for their CAF Champions qualifying round match against Wa All Stars.

The Fire Boys are willing to accept the friendly as they prepare for the new Ghana Premier League season which is expected to start next month.

