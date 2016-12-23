Promising Ghanaian right back Claud Adjapong scores debut goal for Sassuolo in Italian Serie A

Ghanaian youngster Claud Adajapong capped off an impressive display against Cagliari in the Italian top tier by scoring on the day.

The 18-year-old is a man with growing reputation in the Italian League and grabbed the headlines again after opening the scoring with a well timed shot on the 29th minute in the 4-3 victory against Cagliari.

This was the 5th time Adjapong was playing for Sassuolo this season and it will definitely not be the last time given how impressive he was on the day.

Blessed with lightening pace and ferocious right foot Adjapong is seen in Italy as a modern day right back who can fill in as an auxiliary winger or a wing back depending on the formation adopted.

Coach Eusebio Di Franchesco of Sassuolo certainly has faith in the young Ghanaian who only last week secured an Italian passport fueling reports of a nationality switch.

In other news Ghana international Alfred Duncan who is battling to be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations next month did not make the team that played against Cagliari, Ghana coach Avram Grant will be worried as Duncan was coming into his own at the national level before sustaining injury.

By Rahman Osman

