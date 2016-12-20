John Boye scores impressive late winner to power Sivasspor to victory in Turkish Cup

Ghana defender John Boye came to the rescue of his Sivasspor side when he netted the match winner in their 3-2 win over Goztepe in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday evening.

The central defender scored late (89th minute) to seal victory for the Red and Blacks in the Cup games.

Sivasspor who are vying for promotion back to the Turkish top-flight needed the goal from the former Stade Rennes man to record their first win of Group F in the competition.

By El Akyereko



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com