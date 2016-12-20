Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
MLS side Kansas City planning to hijack Latif Blessing from Ajax Cape Town

By MyJoyOnline

Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City are planning to halt Latif Blessing's move to South African side Ajax Cape Town as they prepare an official bid for the Liberty Professionals player.

According to a Footy-Ghana.com report Kansas are ready to offer an initial two-year deal, plus an option for a 3rd for Blessing.

Sporting KC are one of the biggest clubs in the MLS and are coached by former US international Peter Vermes who led the club to their first MLS cup win in 2013 against Real Salt Lake.

Sporting KC’s squad boasts of two experienced US internationals in Graham Zusi and Matt Besler who both featured when the USA beat Ghana 2-1 at the 2014 World Cup. The team also has Ghanaian Emmanuel Appiah who could make adapting to life in America easier for Blessing.

The MLS is home to a number of Ghanaian players including the Harrison Afful, David Accam, Dominic Oduro and Kojo Poku.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

