Abrefa wins 2016 Edo State Table Tennis Championship

Ghana’s Top seed Derek Abrefa won the 2016 Edo State Open Table Tennis Championship held in Nigeria.

The Ghana National Stanbic Open winner was at his best in looping and smashing as he beat all opposition including the Edo State champion, Ogieva Oriakh, whom he thrashed 3-1 to lift the trophy.

He told Yours Truly the event was highly competitive as Nigeria have got some of the best players on the continent, yet he was never intimidated but rather full of inspiration to be the best.

His trip to Nigeria was sponsored by ASKY Airline and he is very grateful to them as well as other individuals who contributed like the President of the Ghana table tennis federation.

The three-day event from November 30 to December 3, 2016 saw Abrefa dazzling on the board and defeating all opposition.

Now ranked 13thin Africa, he expressed his joy because Nigerians are very good in table tennis and going there to win is not easy. He promised to continue training very hard and be among the top 8 in Africa.

He thanked his sponsors and supporters like Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the GTTF, Ken Ashigbey, Vice President of the GTTF, Charles Techie- Menson of Tesano TT Club, Daniel Apak of the University of Cape Coast, Elliot Agyare of EMEFS TT Club, Vincent Chuku of Goodies Nigeria, chief superintendent Theo Laryea of Ghana Immigration Service.

Abrefa is planning a 36-day tour of China in February 2017 to sharpen his skills as he prepares for the next Olympic Games which he wants to appear and other tournaments.