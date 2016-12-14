Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias BLASTS club bigwigs for technical director move

Bechem United head coach Manuel Zacharias has launched a vitriolic attack on officials of the club for making an approach to hire a technical director.

Milisav Bogdanovic was reported to have been appointed but Montenegrin explained he only joined the club to help with recruitment.

Zacharias is not happy with this development and sees it as a move to get rid of him.

"We don't have people who are professional enough to take decisions for the club to move on stronger and stronger" he told Adehye 99.1 FM.

"We have about 1000 presidents at the club, we have 1000 internet coaches with no experience and all of them claim to be the best.

"People don't respect when I win. Everybody come to the dressing room, everybody come talking not with the same language. It's difficult for me."

The Portuguese trainer will lead the Hunters to the CAF Confederation Cup 2017 after winning the MTN FA Cup last term.

By Nuhu Adams



