In-form Majeed Waris scores in fourth straight game for Lorient in France

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris scored in his fourth straight game for Lorient as the Oranges slipped to a 3-2 away loss at Toulouse in the Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

The Black Stars striker picked a loose ball on the right, turned his marker inside out before firing home to cut down the deficit to 3-2 for his side.

Lorient sit at the bottom of the league table following their abysmal run in the league.

But Waris has been in some decent scoring for Lorient.

