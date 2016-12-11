The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 11 December 2016 00:55 CET

In-form Majeed Waris scores in fourth straight game for Lorient in France

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris scored in his fourth straight game for Lorient as the Oranges slipped to a 3-2 away loss at Toulouse in the Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

The Black Stars striker picked a loose ball on the right, turned his marker inside out before firing home to cut down the deficit to 3-2 for his side.

Lorient sit at the bottom of the league table following their abysmal run in the league.

But Waris has been in some decent scoring for Lorient.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

