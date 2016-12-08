West Ham legend Brooking believes Andre Ayew return to boost Hammers

West Ham United legend Sir Trevor Brooking says Andre Ayew's return from injury will boost the Hammers chances of surviving the busy spell this month to beat the drop.

The former West Ham United player and manager reckons the Ghana international's availability will improve the club's situation as they brace for a busy period in the Premier League.

The Hammers are without a win in their last five matches and have only scored six goal but conceded 13 goals.

West Ham will face tough matches against Liverpool, Burnley, Hull , Swansea and Leicester City over the next three week with many concluding their stay in the top-flight depends on these games.

Brooking believes the return of Ayew and Andy Caroll from injury can boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

'You can see the capability that the team has after we played so well to get a victory over Chelsea in the EFL Cup and no-one has beaten them in recent weeks," Brooking told West Ham's website.

'But we have suffered a number of injuries, so the form of certain players has not been as strong and scoring goals has been a big issue. We have just got to be patient.

'We need more goals and I was really upset that Diafra Sakho got injured again because he came back really well and made a difference in the Tottenham game.

'He scored against Manchester United at Old Trafford but then got injured again. He is a player who can turn defences around and it is a big loss.

'We saw last season what a threat Andy Carroll can be and he needs to stay fit. When he is fit he is a handful and our biggest challenge has been to score sufficient goals," he said.

'I hope Andy can gradually come back and Andre Ayew can start to show his best form. We also need to get Diafra fit again because he was starting to show what we can do when we have a decent striker up there.

'The next two home games against Burnley and Hull are massive and we want to try and get back on a winning run," he added.

West Ham are currently sitting 17th on the log with 12 points and a place above relegation zone.

