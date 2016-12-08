Queenmother of Bekwai Traditional Council pledges support for Bekwai Academy DOL campaign

The Queenmother of Bekwai Traditional Council Obaahenaa Adwoa Penamang III has pledged her support for the Division One League campaign of Bekwai Youth Football Academy following their stylish qualification into the second tier league.

In an interaction with the management of the club, the Queenmother reiterated the honour done her by the team, being the first side from the area to secure a DOL qualification.

She added that she will support the team both financially and spiritually to ensure they maintain their status in the league.

"I am highly honoured by the achievement of the team. The players have really honoured me by qualifying for the Division One League. Since Bekwai was established, no team has ever done that. I am really honoured since you achieved this during my regime," she said.

"My support is always assured and I will mobilise all citizens of Bekwai who are here and those abroad to support the team to stay in the league," she added.

Bekwai Academy securedbthe historic qualification into the GB bank Division One League following a successful winning campaign in the Ashanti Region Division Two middle league without defeat.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

