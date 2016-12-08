The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
KAA Gent captain Nana Asare serious doubt for crucial Europa League tie against Konaspor

Gent captain Nana Asare must pass late fitness test for their crucial Group H Europa League tie at Konaspor.

The left-back picked up an injury in the Cup match against Lokeren and missed Saturday's league match against Westerlo.

Asare travelled with the team to Turkey but will be monitored by the Gent medical team.

He appeared at the official pre match conference with head coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck and said: If I cannot start, I think Renato will be fit for that role.''

KAA Gent must beat Konaspor and pray Shakhtar Donetsk account for second-placed Sporting Braga to qualify.

