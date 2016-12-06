Maxwell Owusu wins Donyma Complex Tennis tourney in style

From a field of over fifty tennis players Maxwell Owusu of Maxipriest Ventures in Kumasi came tops in the second Donyma Steel Complex Tennis tournament held at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess court over the weekend.

Maxwell had the look of a player determined to finish the year strong on Friday against his opponent, William Boateng who was also vying for his first championship win in the final.

With a great first serve and a solid backhand Maxwell Owusu was just too strong for the field and it was not surprising he won this major event 7-3 against his opponent, placing him on a high note as the season draws to a close.

In the ladies division, young enterprising Brenda Bangdome beat Linda Oduro 6-3 to win the competition.

Brenda is considered an emerging force in the ladies division who can compete for honors n at the national level with her skills and talent.

The winners received trophies donated by Donyima Steel Complex.