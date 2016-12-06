The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Tennis | 6 December 2016 19:36 CET

Maxwell Owusu wins Donyma Complex Tennis tourney in style

By Ghana I Luv FM I Delali Atiase

From a field of over fifty tennis players Maxwell Owusu of Maxipriest Ventures in Kumasi came tops in the second Donyma Steel Complex Tennis tournament held at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess court over the weekend.

Maxwell had the look of a player determined to finish the year strong on Friday against his opponent, William Boateng who was also vying for his first championship win in the final.

With a great first serve and a solid backhand Maxwell Owusu was just too strong for the field and it was not surprising he won this major event 7-3 against his opponent, placing him on a high note as the season draws to a close.

In the ladies division, young enterprising Brenda Bangdome beat Linda Oduro 6-3 to win the competition.

Brenda is considered an emerging force in the ladies division who can compete for honors n at the national level with her skills and talent.

The winners received trophies donated by Donyima Steel Complex.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Tennis

every man wants to marry a virgin,but the man are not allowing the woman to grow as virgins.whats up with that????????
By: Ghana gurl
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img