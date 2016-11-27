ETC Polska And Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association Thrill Boxing Fans At Bukom Arena

The first ever sanctioned amateur boxing fights were held at the new Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Organised by ETC Polska Promotions in collaboration with the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association, the event was well attended and the upcoming young boxers put up a good performance.

Nellis Dodoo of Sea View beat Ebenezer Ankrah of Black Panthers on points in the first bout before Gabriel Ashie of Akotoku lost to Amadu Mohammed of Sea View on points.

Thomas Lartey representing Bronx put up a good show to beat Faisal Mohammed of Akotoku on point, the Hakeem Lokko also defeated Joseh Mensah of Akotoku Academy.

Philip Ajom of Bronx beat Theophilus Amarquaye of Black Panthers in a split decision before Joseph Commey also of Black Panthers beat Emmanuel Mawuli of CQBF in an interesting bout.

Derek Mensh of Akotoku was too good as he won unanimously over Widom Barnor of Attoh Quarshie. Mohammed Ayitey of Sea View had it easy to win over Richmond Nettey of Attoh Quarshie as Joseph Allotey also of Attoh Quarshie won in a split decision over David Tagoe of Will Power Gym.

Samuel Takie of Discipline Club beat Jesus Christ of Will Power in a split decision, then Eric Korley of Dicsipline Club beat Derek Mensah of Attoh Quarshie.

Samuel Wilson of CQBF was beaten by Michael Nelson of of Akotoku in another wonderful bout before Benard Abbey of Discipline disciplined Isaac Kakraba of Attoh Quarshie.

Edward Owari of Will Power could not stand the punches of Christian Commodore of Black Panthers as he lost on points, then Alfred Lamptey of Black Panthers also won unanimously over Orraca Tetteh of Discipline Gym

In a female contest, Lydia Hammond of Accra Gym and Akotoku Academy’s Leticia Amanua Ankrah fought nicely to a draw result before John Commey of Black Panthers lost in a split decision to Akai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie.

In a special Bantamweight bout, novice Holy Dogbetor from Ekekevor in the Volta Region put up a great show, but lost in a split decision to experienced Samuel Yaw Addo.

In all a total of 18 bouts come on to officially indicate that the Bukom Boxing Arena is ready to host or stage fights.

Ataa Eddie Pappoe, an international boxing referee/judge commended the promoter and prayed that at least every fortnight, there should be some amateurs to entertain boxing fans.

Mohammed Amin Lamptey, former PRO of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) congratulated President John Dramani Mahama for seeing that the boxing arena was complete in his first term of office and prayed that the facility would be maintained.

Roger Barnor, an international boxing referee also noted that the business of boxing is going to be better. He however appealed to promoters to take advantage of the Bukom Boxing Arena and promote more fights.

Theo Edwin Addo, an executive member of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) praised the young boxers who displayed on the night and revealed that Ghana has an abundance of talent. He said a strong national team, the Black Bombers would be selected and camped to prepare for international training towards the 2020 Olympic Games.





