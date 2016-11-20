Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 20 November 2016 23:36 CET

AWC 2017: Vintage second half sets Black Queens on right step

By MyJoyOnline

The female senior national team, the Black Queens, brought the smiles back on the faces of Ghanaians as they began their Africa Women’s Championship on a good note defeating Kenya 3-1.

The past week has been turbulent in Ghana football after the Black Stars lost to Egypt and the Black Princess picking a point out of a possible six in the U-20 Women’s World Cup conceding late in both matches.

And after 27 minutes, another heartbreaking script was set to be written as Kenyan attacker Esse Akida put the East Africans ahead with powerful drive.

However. striker Samira Suleman, who had spoken extensively about overcoming all obstacles prior to the tournament, stood by her words and drew the Black Queens level 5 minutes into the second half heading home a Portia Boakye cross.

The goal served as a catalyst for revival as captain Elizabeth Addo led the way and put Ghana ahead through the spot.

Portia Boakye put a gloss to the result with an expertly converted free kick.

Up next for the Queens is a familiar foe, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, who breezed to a 6-0 win over Mali.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

