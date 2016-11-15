Michael Essien has stated that hasn't retired from active football, despite remaining clubless after being released by Panathinaikos.

Essien who will turn 34 in December has failed in his attempt to find a new club, since June, 2016 after he was released by Panathinaikos of Greece.

However, he is still optimistic that he will bounce back to active football.

''I am still active, I have been training to keep my fitness. I have not retired. I would definitely announce to everyone if I retire,'' he told the BBC during the launch of the 2016 African Footballer of the Year.

Michael Essien was part of the Black Stars team that played in both the 2006 and 2014 FIFA World Cups and also won two Premier Leagues with Chelsea, four FA Cups and one UEFA Champions League.

