Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 14 November 2016 13:40 CET

Russia 2018: Mohammed Elneny sure of Egypt qualification after Ghana win

Egypt and Arsenal star Mohammed Elneny has stated they are in a good position to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after beating Ghana.

The Pharoahs of Egypt in front of over 75,000 fans in Alexandria thumped the Black Stars 2-0 on Sunday in the second game in Group E.

After the win, the seven-time Africa champions have now taken a firm lead in the Group with six points - and Elneny says he is optimistic his side will end their 28 years World Cup qualification drought, adding that in the game Ghana failed to pose a threat to his side.

'It's not vital to put in a good performance, winning is more important,' Elneny said after the game.

'Ghana are a strong team and have great players. We let their players control the possession but they still failed to pose any threat on our goal throughout the 90 minutes.'

He added: 'Ghana are a strong team and have great players. We let their players control the possession but they still failed to pose any threat on our goal throughout the 90 minutes,' Elneny added.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Sleeping with the Bible in the hand does not necessarily make one a man of God or a good Christian but going according to the teaching of the Bible is what makes one a believer in God.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img