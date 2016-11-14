Russia 2018: Mohammed Elneny sure of Egypt qualification after Ghana win

Egypt and Arsenal star Mohammed Elneny has stated they are in a good position to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after beating Ghana.

The Pharoahs of Egypt in front of over 75,000 fans in Alexandria thumped the Black Stars 2-0 on Sunday in the second game in Group E.

After the win, the seven-time Africa champions have now taken a firm lead in the Group with six points - and Elneny says he is optimistic his side will end their 28 years World Cup qualification drought, adding that in the game Ghana failed to pose a threat to his side.

'It's not vital to put in a good performance, winning is more important,' Elneny said after the game.

'Ghana are a strong team and have great players. We let their players control the possession but they still failed to pose any threat on our goal throughout the 90 minutes.'

