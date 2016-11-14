Mohamed Elneny happy to win ugly as Egypt take giant step in World Cup qualifiers

Egypt's midfielder Mohamed Elneny says winning is what matters after the Pharaohs laboured to beat Ghana 2-0 at home on Sunday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The result catapulted the seven-time African champions to the summit of the table with two straight wins.

Egypt were second best on the night but were lucky to earn a penalty which was converted by Mohammed Salah on 43 minutes.

Abdallah El-Said finished off a counter attack to slot home the second on 86 minutes.

''It's not vital to put in a good performance, winning is more important,'' Elneny said.

''Ghana are a strong team and have great players. We let their players control the possession but they still failed to pose any threat on our goal throughout the 90 minutes.

''I trust in the abilities of the current generation to achieve Egypt's dream of reaching the World Cup.''

