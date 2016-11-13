Heavily-protected Israeli coach Avram Grant insists football can be used unite people

Heavily-protected Ghana coach Avram Grant has implied that football would be an effective tool to foster unity between Arabs and Israelis after he arrived in Egypt.

The Israeli trainer has been given heavy security protection since arriving in Egypt for Sunday's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

Grant defied a warning from his country's top security apparatus that travelling for the match in Alexandria is dangerous and he is currently with the Ghana team in Egypt.

Israel government's most important security body, Mossad, warned Grant on Friday not to travel for Sunday's crucial World Cup qualifier in Egypt insisting the journey is dangerous for the Israeli.

Security fears for Grant have come to the fore because of the age-long tensions between Arabs and Israeli ahead of the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Reports have emerged from Egypt that some fans are planning to attack the Israeli coach when the Black Stars arrive in Alexandria - a city noted for anger over Israel's relationship with Palestine.

Grant, who has been heavily protected by various security forces in Egypt since arriving on Saturday, implies football can be an effective tool to solve the differences between the Arabs and Israelis.

'I work as football manager for a long time. Football is connecting people and I am really happy to work in this field,' Grant said at the pre-match conference in Alexandria on Saturday night.

"We are secured here and I'm only a sports person. Football is a game that promotes unity.

'I managed a lot of teams which have different nationalities and that doesn't matter at all.

'The team's security has been at the highest level and that's normal. I trust the Egyptian's culture."

Egypt host Ghana in their second Group E game at Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria.

Victory will put the Pharaohs five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

