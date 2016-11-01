Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016

Jose Mourinho charged with misconduct by FA over Mark Clattenburg incident

By Wires

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over his altercation with referee Mark Clattenburg during Saturday's goalless draw with Burnley.

"It is alleged that in or around the tunnel area at half-time he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a Match Official," an official statement from the Football Association said.

The United manager has until Friday evening to respond to the charge.

Mourinho did not appeal an additional charge against him over comments made to the referee in his side's recent draw with Liverpool, and the two incidents combined are likely to lead to a fine and one-game touchline ban, or even a stadium ban if the manager's previous disciplinary record is brought into consideration.

The confrontation occurred after the Manchester United manager was riled up by a decision not to award his team a penalty when Matteo Darmian appeared to be fouled on the edge of the penalty area in Saturday's 0-0 draw.

That result against Burnley means that Mourinho's side have won just one of their last seven league games and lie eight points off the pace after his first ten matches in charge.

Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct following @ManUtd 's @premierleague game against @BurnleyOfficial on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/g0nsgNab27 — The FA (@FA) November 1, 2016

A good timber does not grow with ease the stronger the wind the stronger the tree
By: Ekoe Jean Mivedor
