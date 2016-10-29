Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman scores winner for Partick Thistle in Scottish Premiership

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman left it late to strike the match-winner for Partick Thistle as they won 2-1 against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The match appeared to be heading for a stalemate but the Ghanaian captain came up with the crucial goal.

Thistle got their noses in front in the 17th minute with a simple goal that would have annoyed Saints manager Tommy Wright.

Sean Welsh's free-kick was nodded down by Liam Lindsay, who penned a new two-year contract this week, and Doolan bundled in from close range.

Substitute David Amoo seized on a clumsy touch from Liam Craig before surging past the midfielder.

His cutback was blasted in by Osman from 10 yards out to spark wild celebrations in the visiting ranks.

Osman has featured in 10 out of Thistle's 11 games of the season.

