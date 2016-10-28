West Bromwich Albion: Pulis signs one-year extension with Albion

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis ended speculation about his future on Friday as he signed a one-year contract extension with the Premier League club.

Albion are under new Chinese ownership and it had been suggested Pulis might part ways with the Baggies after expressing his displeasure at the lack of quality signings in the last transfer window.

Pulis was reported to have clashed with chairman John Williams over the failure to land his targets, while some fans are unhappy with his brand of conversative football.

But the 58-year-old is set to stay at the Hawthorns until 2018 after agreeing with Albion owner Guochuan Laito to extend his previous deal, which was due to expire at the end of this season.

"This is a time of great change at Albion and when that happens you need continuity," Pulis told Albion's website.

"As I have said from the outset, I want to build things here and play my part in improving the club. You cannot do these things overnight but I do believe, step by step, we are making advances.

"I think the bulk of our fans understand the process we embarked upon under the shadow of relegation less than two years ago."

Former Stoke boss Pulis, who has been with Albion since January 2015, has overseen just two wins in nine league games this season and his team are only three points above the relegation zone.

Williams added: "Tony brings assurance and stability at an important time, when the club is moving from one long-established ownership regime to the new leadership from China.

"From the outset, the takeover announcement made it clear that this new era would work to progress Albion to an established top 10 club without jeopardising continuity on and off the field.

"With this is mind, I am pleased we have extended Tony's contract."

