Sports News | 27 October 2016 15:10 CET

Alhaji Grusah reaches out to Chief Justice for help regarding case against GFA

Owner and bank roller of King Faisal football club Alhaji Grusah has petitioned the Chief Justice of Ghana Her Lordship Georgina Wood to help settle his case against the Ghana Football Association.

King Faisal have been contesting their Premiership status for the last two years and Alhaji Grusah wants an end to the tussle.

'I have been unhappy with the attitude of the high court judge. What am hearing is, the owner of one of the teams is involved in this case as a judge so things are being skewed to his favour,"Alhaji Grusah told Peace FM

"I have petitioned the chief justice to come to our aid and ensure that justice prevails'.

'In life sometimes you need to fight for your won and that is what I am doing.'

