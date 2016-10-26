Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Andre Ayew: Slaven Bilic happy with the injury return of Ghana international

Slaven Bilic is thrilled with the return of Black Stars deputy skipper, Andre Ayew, adding that he could feature against Chelsea in the EFL on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old attacker joined West Ham United from Swansea City for a club record fee of £20.6m but got injured in his debut game for the club against Chelsea.

Andre Ayew has quickly recovered from injury and has started training with the team, but he is yet to feature in a competitive fixture.

Slaven Bilic has hinted that the player could have a part to play in his side's game against Chelsea in the League Cup.

"Andre Ayew has looked good in training and has been with us for a week. We don't want to rush him like crazy but we are missing his quality. That is why we signed him in the first place," he told the club's website ahead of the match-day

"He could well be in contention for the game tonight and he needs games."


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH


