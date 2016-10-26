West Ham manager Slaven Bilic thrilled with injury return of Ghana star Andre Ayew, could face Chelsea in EFL Cup tonight



West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is delighted with the injury return of record-signing Andre Ayew as the Croatian ponders throwing the Ghanaian into the hat ahead of the side's EFL Cup match against Chelsea tonight.

Ayew, 26, has recovered from a thigh injury which has sidelined him since August.

The Ghana international started full scale training with the side last week with the club's co-chairman David Gold expecting the former Marseille man to make a cameo role against the Blues.

And manager Slaven Bilic is keen to introduce the Ghanaian slowly.

"Andre Ayew has looked good in training and has been with us for a week. We don't want to rush him like crazy but we are missing his quality. That is why we signed him in the first place," he told the club's website ahead of the match-day

"He could well be in contention for the game tonight and he needs games."

By Patrick Akoto



