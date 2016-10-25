Former Division One League chairman slams bogus 20-team expansion for Premier League

Former Division One League Chairman Ntow Fianko has described calls for a 20-team Ghana Premier League as untenable.

It is being rumoured that the league would be expanded to accommodate Tema Youth and Dreams FC who have an unresolved case at the Ghana FA Appeals Committee.

This would mean no team would be ejected from last season's Premier League.

''Those who are suggesting that are dreaming because getting money to run football in Ghana now is very difficult,'' he said on Asempa FM.

''The 20-team league is a bogus idea and those behind it are hallucinating. It is an idea that must be discarded.

''It should not be encouraged at. I will urge all clubs to vote against it when it is proposed at the congress.''

