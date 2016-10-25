Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah misses out on top award in Spain


Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah missed out on clinching the prestigious La Liga World Player Award, losing the individual accolade to Argentine Alexander Szymanowski on Monday.

Brimah, 29, who plays for Spanish second-tier side Cordoba, was among eight players nominated for the Best non-European Player Award.

But the Ghana international lost the individual award to Alexander Szymanowski, who guided Leganes to secure top-flight promotion.

The former Nania FC shot-stopper attended the event in the company of his white girlfriend.

The goalkeeper made the shorlist after his impressive displays for Cordoba last season, where he featured 36 times in the regular season.

However, he failed to win promotion with the side after they lost in the play-offs.

