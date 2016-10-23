Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 23 October 2016 21:10 CET

Ghana defender John Boye scores to power Sivasspor to victory in Turkey

Ghana international defender John Boye scored the opener for ten-man Sivasspor and inspired them to a 2-0 win over Sanliurfaspor in the Turkish second-tier league on Saturday.

The 29-year-old scored in the 66th minute to register the opening goal for the home side before they sealed the win in 90th minute.

Boye, who has built his reputation for scoring goals from defence, has now scored five league goals with Sivasspor since his move to the club.

Sports News

