Andre Ayew: West Ham could have Ghanaian back for Chelsea clash

West Ham's record signing Andre Ayew has an outside chance of returning from the thigh injury he suffered on the opening day of the season to feature against Sunderland on Saturday.

According to West Ham United co-chairman David Gold, the Ghana international, alongside Diafra Sakho, could feature against Chelsea in an EFL Cup game later in the month.

Ayew has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea in West Ham's first Premier League game of the season back in August.

On the other hand, Sakho, who was heavily linked with a move to fellow Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion in the summer, is yet to feature for the Hammers this season because of a back injury.

And Gold feels the duo could play against Chelsea in a fourth round EFL Cup match at the Olympic Stadium on 26th October.

'It's possible', Gold replied on Twitter, when asked if Ayew and Sakho could play against Chelsea.

Ayew has recently returned to training with the first team and Gold admitted that the news has given West Ham a huge lift.

'It gives us all a lift to have Andre Ayew back in training with the first team squad', he tweeted.

Ayew joined West Ham from Swansea City on a three-year deal in the summer.

