The night comes with a ding of fear in her heart. Deep within, another sleepless night is all she awaits as she contemplates on whether moving on is the right decision.

Honestly, she knows it is. But the fear of the unknown that awaits is what causes trembling in her mind.

She is beautiful. And other gentlemen are willing to treat her with every bit of the respect she utterly deserves.

But she wails in agony. Just because she fears the unknown.

For him, it is a matter of feeling really comfortable where he is. He feels his abysmally mediocre feats are the best thing to have ever happened in the lady's life.

No real commitment. No zeal. No efforts. Because quite frankly, he has the lady all wrapped around his fingers.

She can't leave.



