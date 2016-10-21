Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 21 October 2016 15:10 CET

Black Stars & Avram Grant: The tale of a beautiful lady who can’t leave an abusive boyfriend

The night comes with a ding of fear in her heart. Deep within, another sleepless night is all she awaits as she contemplates on whether moving on is the right decision.

Honestly, she knows it is. But the fear of the unknown that awaits is what causes trembling in her mind.

She is beautiful. And other gentlemen are willing to treat her with every bit of the respect she utterly deserves.

But she wails in agony. Just because she fears the unknown.

For him, it is a matter of feeling really comfortable where he is. He feels his abysmally mediocre feats are the best thing to have ever happened in the lady's life.

No real commitment. No zeal. No efforts. Because quite frankly, he has the lady all wrapped around his fingers.

She can't leave.

play

Black Stars coach Avram Grant in the centre

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img