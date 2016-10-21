Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 21 October 2016 12:06 CET

President Mahama donates GHC 50,000 to Bechem United

By CitiFMonline

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has donated GHC50, 000 to Bechem United who won the MTN FA Cup and will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The money received will be a huge boost to the club who are expected to use it in renovating the Nana Gyeabour Park where they will be playing their matches in the Confederation Cup.

The donation was delivered by Chief of staff Julius Debrah on behalf of the President in fulfillment of a promise made by the NDC Presidential aspirant during a political tour in the Brong-Ahofo Region.

The President in addition promised to put up an astro-turf in Bechem all in an aim of improving infrastructure in that region.

Bechem United will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in their history after beating Okwawu United in the final.


By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

