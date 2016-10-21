UEFA Europa League: Pogba at the double, Saints lose to Inter

Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United crushed Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday, while their Premier League rivals Southampton went down to Inter Milan.

AFP Sports picks out the best of the action on matchday three:

Pogba stars, United romp

Paul Pogba scored twice in the first half as Jose Mourinho's Manchester United thumped Fenerbahce 4-1 at Old Trafford. Pogba's opener came from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark, and his fellow Frenchman Anthony Martial also scored from the spot shortly after. The world's most expensive player netted his second and the hosts' third in first-half stoppage time with a stunner, before a sweet Jesse Lingard strike made it four just after the break. Robin van Persie pulled one back against his old club late on, his close-range effort being met with applause from all around his old stomping ground. It was a second straight win for United in Group A, and they are level at the top of the group with Feyenoord, who beat Zorhya Luhansk 1-0 with Nicolai Jorgensen netting the only goal.

Inter ease pressure on De Boer



play

Inter Milan's Antonio Candreva celebrates after scoring a goal against Southampton at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on October 20, 2016 (AFP)

