UEFA Europa League: Two-goal Pogba still needs time - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Paul Pogba needs time to fulfil his full potential in England after the French midfielder scored twice in a 4-1 win over Fenerbahce.

Pogba, a world-record 89 million pounds ($109.1 million, 100 million euros) signing from Juventus, scored a penalty and a long-range effort in Thursday's Europa League group game at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old is yet to hit the heights since returning to United after four years in Turin, but Mourinho believes such performances will help expedite the bedding-in process.

"First of all, in some of your mouths, he goes from the worst player in the Premier League to a great player in 48 hours," Mourinho told reporters.

"I am not specifically saying it is you. I say media, especially the Einsteins. We know he is a very good player.

"We know he needs some time to show his potential. I know Italian football very well. I know teams play completely different from the Premier League.

"I am not saying we are better, but we are different: different in the intensity, the number of touches on the ball, everything is different and he needs time to adapt.

"He is a self-confident boy. He was not depressed because some people said he was a bad player. He was calm.

"It is always nice for a player to score, to score at home and especially to score such a beautiful goal."

Pogba opened the scoring in the 31st minute, netting a penalty after Juan Mata had been bundled over by Fenerbahce centre-back Simon Kjaer.

Pogba's France team-mate Anthony Martial added another penalty three minutes later before Jesse Lingard teed up Pogba to whip a first-time shot into the top-left corner from outside the box.

Lingard got on the score-sheet with another long-range effort early in the second half before United old boy Robin van Persie reduced the arrears late on, for which he received a rousing ovation. Advocaat wants answers

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho applauds after the final whistle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 20, 2016 (AFP)

