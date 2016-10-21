EUROPA LEAGUE WRAP: Ghanaian starlets Sowah & Tekpetey make debuts, Nuhu, Baba get vital wins & more

Ghanaian starlet Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah made his full debut in the Europa League with Anderlecht after getting a start in their 1-1 draw with Mainz 05 on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old former Dreams FC player was handed a maiden start in the competition by Anderlecht manager Rene Weiler and he impressed in the 83 minutes he lasted at the OPEL ARENA.

While the young defender was making his full debut, Ghana winger Frank Acheampong played full throttle for the Belgian Pro League side. But French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah missed the trip with injury.

Elsewhere at the Arena NaÅ£ionala in Bucuresti, younger brother of Sulley Muntari - Sulley Muniru, lasted 83 minutes for Steaua Bucuresti who were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting by Swiss side FC Zurich.

Meanwhile Chelsea loanee Baba Abdul Rahman flourished in defence for Schalke 04 who claimed a vital 1-0 away win over Russian side FK Krasnodar. Ghanaian teenage winger Bernard Tekpetey warmed the bench for the Royal Blues.

Dutch-born could-be Ghanaian Timothy Fosu-Mensah was introduced in the 75th minute by Jose Mourinho as his Manchester United side mauled Turkish Super League side FenerbahÃ§e 4-1. French midfielder Paul Pogba scored two of the United goals.

Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu was booked in the 29th minute while in action for Swiss side Young Boys Bern who won 3-1 against Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia. Swiss-born Kwadwo Duah was introduced in the 88th minute by the victors.

Bennard Kumordzi watched from the bench as his KRC Genk side cruised to a 2-0 win over Athletic Club at the Luminus Arena. Spain-born Ghanaian Inaki Williams lasted 80 minutes for the losers.

In Greece, striker Patrick Twumasi endured a disappointing night as he failed to get on the score-sheet for Astana who were lashed 4-1 by Olympiakos Piraeus.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen played 84 minutes for AZ Alkmaar in their 2-1 home reverse against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

At the Allianz Stadion in Wien, Ghanaian youngster Claud Adjapong came off the bench in the 87th minute to play for Serie A side Sassuolo as the Green and Blacks held Rapied Wien to a 1-1 draw. Midfielder Alfred Duncan missed the game with injury.

Suspended Wakaso Mubarak watched from the screens as his Panathiniakos side drew 2-2 at Standard Liege.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com