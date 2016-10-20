Ghana paired with Uganda, Egypt, Mali for 2017 AFCON

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA - Ghana has been paired with Mali and 2018 World Cup qualifiers opponent Egypt, Uganda in Group D, for the 31st edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon next year.

Ghana fifth in the latest FIFA World ranking will come up against the Cranes of Uganda who qualified to the biennial tourney for the first time since 1978, seven times continental champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt and Mali for the continental showpiece scheduled for 14 January to 5 February in the Gabonese cities of Libreville, Franceville, Oyem and Port Gentil.

Ghana's group which is termed as the 'group of death' will see Coach Avram Grant's charges face a tough test as they chase their first trophy in 32 years.

The four stadia that will host the matches during the three-week tournament are Stade de l'AmitiÃ© - Libreville, Stade de Franceville - Franceville, Stade d'Oyem - Oyem and Stade de Port-Gentil.

The Black Stars will open their AFCON campaign against Uganda on January 17, before they take on Mali four days later and square up with Egypt, who are making their return to the contest after missing three finals on January 25.

The two countries with the highest points in each group progresses to the next stage of the competition.

The opening and final matches will be held at the Stade de l'AmitiÃ© in Libreville, whilst Stade de Port Gentil hosts the third place match.

The quarter-finals will be played in each of the four venues with the semis taking place in Libreville and Franceville.

Herein the full pairing

Group A:

Gabon

Burkina faso

Cameroon

Guinea-Bissau

Group B:

Algeria

Tunisia

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Group C

Ivory Coast

DR Congo

Morocco

Togo

Group D:

Ghana

Mali

Egypt

Uganda GNA