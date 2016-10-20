Black Maidens captain Sandra Owusu earns Black Princesses call-up ahead of World Cup



Ghana's U17 female team captain Sandra Owusu Ansah has earned a call-up into the Black Princesses ahead of the 2016 FIFA U20 World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

The youngster emerged as perhaps the brightest spot of the Ghanaian side which reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

Coach Mas-Ud Dramani has handed a call-up to the 16-year-old ahead of the global showpiece.

Midfielder Grace Asantewaa has also been handed a call-up into the team.

The 2016 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup takes place between November 13- 3 December in Papua New Guinea.

