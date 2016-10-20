Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 October 2016 15:55 CET

Thursday Top 10: 10 famous footballers as kids – can you guess who they are?

THE IDENTITY QUIZ: Ever seen a childhood photo of your favourite footballer?

Believe it or not, these are football's current biggest stars. Cute smiles and googly eyes complimented by their innocence and charm. Aren't they adorable?

But do not be fooled, they are all adorable assassins with their talent on the football field.

These cutie pies are World Cup winners, play for the biggest of clubs and have won individual honours galore. It's been a long journey for these footballers to reach their celebrity status, but do you know who's who from their baby photos? 10

play

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

I LOVE CHILDREN AND OLD LADIES SOO MUCH THAT I WISH I COULD HELP THEM ESP.THE POOR IN THE COMING YEAR GOD'S TIME IS THE BEST!!
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img