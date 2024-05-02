MTN FA Cup: Dreams FC march into semi-finals with 1-0 win over Soccer Intellectuals

Dreams Football Club beat Soccer Intellectuals 1-0 on Thursday afternoon to secure a place in the semi-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup.

The Ghana Premier League club lifted the MTN FA Cup trophy for the first time during last season’s competition.

Courtesy of that feat, the team based in Dawu represented Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

The team in their debut campaign impressed in the CAF Confederation Cup and reached the semis before falling to Egyptian outfit Zamalek FC.

After the exit, Dreams FC have now turned attention to the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

Today, the team locked horns with Soccer Intellectuals in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup.

Thanks to a solitary strike from Abdul Aziz Issah, Dreams FC are through to the semi-finals with a 1-0 victory.