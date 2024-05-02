ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.05.2024 Football News

Heart of Lions: Head coach Bashir Hayford charged with misconduct

Heart of Lions: Head coach Bashir Hayford charged with misconduct
02.05.2024 LISTEN

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford has been charged with "misconduct" by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The incident occurred during the match between Lions and Bechem United on Saturday, April 27, at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, ending in a 1-1 draw.

In the second half of the match, the visiting coach and his players stormed onto the field, temporarily halting play. Hayford even brought a seat onto the pitch, expressing dissatisfaction with the officiating.

This behaviour has led to a misconduct charge against him.

Additionally, seven Bechem United officials are set to face the Committee on Thursday over allegations of attacking match officials, with the club itself also being charged.

Veteran coach Bashir Hayford has until Monday, May 6, to respond to the charge, which violates Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations 2019.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

No basis for OSPs request for money laundering probe against Cecilia Dapaah —Attorney-General No basis for OSP’s request for money laundering probe against Cecilia Dapaah —At...

5 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Group petitions IGP to probe Kwadaso MP over alleged bribery incident Ejisu by-election: Group petitions IGP to probe Kwadaso MP over alleged bribery ...

5 hours ago

EC dismisses video alleging ballot box staffing EC dismisses video alleging ballot box staffing

5 hours ago

Landguards are emboldened by influential personalities in society — Security expert Landguards are emboldened by influential personalities in society — Security exp...

5 hours ago

I believe God can use me to do something good for Ghana – Dr. Bawumia I believe God can use me to do something good for Ghana – Dr. Bawumia

5 hours ago

Election 2024: Election Watch Ghana files RTI request demanding information on BVRs Election 2024: Election Watch Ghana files RTI request demanding information on B...

5 hours ago

Bad name given Kasoa blocking our business potentials – Residents Bad name given Kasoa blocking our business potentials – Residents

5 hours ago

Well resist attempts by Education Ministry to change school uniforms – Institutional Suppliers We’ll resist attempts by Education Ministry to change school uniforms – Institut...

5 hours ago

Dont deny your husbands sex; it's a form of exercise — Nutritionistadvise wives Don’t deny your husbands sex; it's a form of exercise — Nutritionist advise wive...

8 hours ago

Appiatse disaster: Akufo-Addo to commission 120 housing units Appiatse disaster: Akufo-Addo to commission 120 housing units

Just in....
body-container-line