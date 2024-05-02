Heart of Lions: Head coach Bashir Hayford charged with misconduct

02.05.2024 LISTEN

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford has been charged with "misconduct" by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The incident occurred during the match between Lions and Bechem United on Saturday, April 27, at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, ending in a 1-1 draw.

In the second half of the match, the visiting coach and his players stormed onto the field, temporarily halting play. Hayford even brought a seat onto the pitch, expressing dissatisfaction with the officiating.

This behaviour has led to a misconduct charge against him.

Additionally, seven Bechem United officials are set to face the Committee on Thursday over allegations of attacking match officials, with the club itself also being charged.

Veteran coach Bashir Hayford has until Monday, May 6, to respond to the charge, which violates Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations 2019.