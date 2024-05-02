ModernGhana logo
Michelle Agyemang signs first professional contract with Arsenal

Women Football Michelle Agyemang signs first professional contract with Arsenal
England born of Ghanaian background, Michelle Agyemang has signed her first professional contract with Arsenal.

Agyemang joined the club at the age of six in 2012 and has shown strong development and progression during her time with our academy.

“Arsenal Football Club is like family to me, so signing a professional contract here is just incredible, it really is what dreams are made of. I’m really grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to continue playing for Arsenal," she said.

Michelle Agyemang made her senior Arsenal debut at the age of 16 during our Barclays Women’s Super League victory over Leicester City in November 2022, while a first senior Arsenal goal followed in our Women’s FA Cup clash with Leeds United on January 29, 2023. Now 18, Michelle has made a total of five appearances for our first team.

Michelle joined Barclays Women’s Championship team Watford FC on a dual-signing in September 2023, scoring six goals and gaining valuable first-team experience along the way.

She also won two Championship Player of the Week awards and one Championship Player of the Month award during her time with Watford.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

