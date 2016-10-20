Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 October 2016 12:10 CET

West Ham boss Bilic confirms Andre Ayew is close to a return to full fitness

West Ham united boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed his record signing Andre Ayew is close to returning to the pitch and should be ready to play in a few weeks.

There seem to light at the end of the tunnel for West Ham United after what has been a difficult start to the season.

The Hammers won for only the second time this season with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last week and now they have the good news that Andre Ayew is just some few weeks away from returning to the pitch.

'It's a big boost to have Ayew back in training. He probably needs a little more time before he can be ready for games," Bilic said

His return is a big boost to Black Stars who will be playing an incredibly difficult game against the Pharoah's of Egypt.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Christianity is the hardest blow that ever stuck humanity therefore evil and suffering are problems only to people who belive in GOD
By: akoaso
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img