West Ham boss Bilic confirms Andre Ayew is close to a return to full fitness
West Ham united boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed his record signing Andre Ayew is close to returning to the pitch and should be ready to play in a few weeks.
There seem to light at the end of the tunnel for West Ham United after what has been a difficult start to the season.
The Hammers won for only the second time this season with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last week and now they have the good news that Andre Ayew is just some few weeks away from returning to the pitch.
'It's a big boost to have Ayew back in training. He probably needs a little more time before he can be ready for games," Bilic said
His return is a big boost to Black Stars who will be playing an incredibly difficult game against the Pharoah's of Egypt.
