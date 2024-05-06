Asante Kotoko are always a strong side - Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has praised Asante Kotoko's resilience after losing to the Reds.

The Royals suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Porcupine Warriors in the Matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Steven Mukwala and Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen sealed the win to extend Kotoko's unbeaten run.

Speaking after the game, Fabin commended Kotoko's consistent performance, stating, "Kotoko is always a big team. It's a good team, always.

"Sometimes in football, things happen, but you can't write off Kotoko. I mean, they are always a strong side," he added.

Despite the defeat, Legon Cities remain determined to bounce back, with Fabin emphasising the unpredictable nature of football and the need to remain resilient.

The loss sees Legon Cities dropping from tenth to eleventh place in the league standings, while Kotoko climb to tenth position.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park while Legon Cities clash with Great Olympics all in the Matchday 30 games.