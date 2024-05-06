ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko are always a strong side - Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Football News Asante Kotoko are always a strong side - Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Legon Cities coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has praised Asante Kotoko's resilience after losing to the Reds.

The Royals suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Porcupine Warriors in the Matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Steven Mukwala and Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen sealed the win to extend Kotoko's unbeaten run.

Speaking after the game, Fabin commended Kotoko's consistent performance, stating, "Kotoko is always a big team. It's a good team, always.

"Sometimes in football, things happen, but you can't write off Kotoko. I mean, they are always a strong side," he added.

Despite the defeat, Legon Cities remain determined to bounce back, with Fabin emphasising the unpredictable nature of football and the need to remain resilient.

The loss sees Legon Cities dropping from tenth to eleventh place in the league standings, while Kotoko climb to tenth position.

  • What next?

Asante Kotoko will face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park while Legon Cities clash with Great Olympics all in the Matchday 30 games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II I don’t need your money before I can make fair judgment; the Golden Stool takes ...

48 minutes ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa ‘EC has become a clear and present danger in Ghana’s democracy’ — Kofi Bentil

2 hours ago

Election 2024: NPP has spent millions trying to rebrand Bawumia but it has failed — Mahamas Aide Election 2024: NPP has spent millions trying to rebrand Bawumia but it has faile...

2 hours ago

Energy Minister Matthew Opoku-Agyemangleft and Professor Ransford Gyampo ‘Your comments on ‘dumsor’ causing even more disaffection for Bawumia’ — Prof Gy...

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho Mahama and his brother Ibrahim are traitors, support NPP in disguise to collapse...

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo left and Sammy Gyamfi Covid-19 levy: Even ‘wicked Nebuchadnezzar’ won’t do this — Sammy Gyamfi slams A...

2 hours ago

US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years to life for beating their son to death US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years to life for beating their son to death

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC left and Dr. Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and NPP flagbearer Bawumia is experienced in heaping useless, senseless taxes on Ghanaians — Sammy ...

3 hours ago

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commissionleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founder of IMANI Africa ’Investigate EC for misappropriating, wasting Ghana’s scarce resources — IMANI A...

3 hours ago

Kasoa shooting: 'Some police officers are in bed with criminals' —Charles Owusu Kasoa shooting: 'Some police officers are in bed with criminals' — Charles Owusu

Just in....
body-container-line