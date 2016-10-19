AFCON 2017: Ivory Coast face former coach, Algeria, Senegal in group of death

Ivory Coast will face former coach Herve Renard again after being drawn against Morocco in the group stage of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Renard led the Ivorians to the 2015 title but will stand in their way in Gabon - just as he also faces them in a 2018 World Cup qualifying group.

Egypt, Ghana and Uganda have also been drawn together for the Nations Cup as well as a World Cup qualifying group.

Gabon kick off the tournament on 14 January, with the final on 5 February.

The hosts appear to have been fortunate in the draw, pitched in Group A alongside debutants Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

Gabon, who co-hosted the event with Equatorial Guinea in 2012, will need strong support within their country both on and off the field if they are to progress to the latter stages.

Morocco coach Renard is aiming for a hat-trick of success, having also won the Nations Cup with Zambia in 2012. He will know the Ivorians well, although the so-called 'golden generation' of players he guided to glory in Equatorial Guinea will not be present in Gabon.

Long-time talisman Yaya Toure has retired from internationals, along with brother Kolo.

But forward Gervinho is still a key part of the team and he will lead the new generation that includes Manchester United defender Eric Bailly and Paris St Germain full-back Serge Aurier.

Group B pits together fierce north African rivals Algeria, the second highest ranked team on the continent, and Tunisia.

And with Senegal, the third highest ranked team in Africa, also in the group, there are some very tough encounters expected.

The line-up for next year's finals is very strong, with eight previous winners and only Zimbabwe having failed to reach the quarter-finals in previous appearances.