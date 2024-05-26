ModernGhana logo
Ghana ready to meet Morocco in finals of AAFCON 2024

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports News Ghana ready to meet Morocco in finals of AAFCON 2024
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Ghana’s Amputee National Team, the Black Challenge, will face off against Morocco in the final of the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) 2024 in Egypt.

Ghana secured their spot in the final and qualified for the 2026 World Amputee Football World Cup by defeating Algeria 3-0 in the semi-finals. Morocco earned their place in the final by overcoming Nigeria.

This final is a rematch of the last edition held in Accra, Ghana, during the first African Para Games. Morocco will be seeking revenge, while Ghana aims to replicate their previous success.

Anticipation is high for what promises to be an exciting and competitive final match.

Coach Stephen Obeng praised his players for reaching the final and expressed confidence in their ability to defeat Morocco. "We are ready for Morocco. We will teach them more lessons in the game," he told the media.

Mr Samson Deen, Chief Inspector of the Black Challenge and President of the Ghana and Africa Paralympic Committees commended the team and urged them to strive for glory and make Ghana proud once again. He advised the players to remain composed and secure a decisive victory.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth & Sports, also extended his congratulations to the team.

