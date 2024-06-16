ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores as nervy England beat Serbia

By Eurosport
Football News Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores as nervy England beat Serbia
SUN, 16 JUN 2024 LISTEN

England opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a nervy 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

A tight game was settled with a goal after 13 minutes, when a deflected Bukayo Saka cross looped up for Jude Bellingham to head England in front.

In a tight game of few chances both goalkeepers were required to make good saves in the second half.

Predrag Rajkovic pulled off a superb reflex save to turn a Harry Kane header into the bar, while Jordan Pickford did well to turn over a late shot from Dusan Vlahovic.

England now lead Group C and will face Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Zuma's party is taking legal action, arguing the election results were rigged. By Phill Magakoe (AFP) S.Africa Zuma vows to continue to fight 'rigged' elections

3 hours ago

Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. By - (AFP) Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha 

3 hours ago

GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport  

3 hours ago

Consult traditional authorities on education policies Warlord to government Consult traditional authorities on education policies – Warlord to government 

3 hours ago

W/R: Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service W/R: Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service  

4 hours ago

Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected  

4 hours ago

Let ideas, policies and solutions guide you in choosing president— Bawumia to Ghanaians Let ideas, policies and solutions guide you in choosing president — Bawumia to G...

4 hours ago

Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis Kofi Amoabeng Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis – Kofi A...

5 hours ago

EU to ban artificial smoky snack flavourings over cancer fears EU to ban artificial smoky snack flavourings over cancer fears

Just in....
body-container-line