Lawyer Obiri Boahen drops bombshell against African Leaders

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
Renowned historian and Ghanaian politician, Nana Obiri Boahen has sparked controversy with a bold declaration that most African leaders are incompetent.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the legal luminary asserted that the continent's leaders have failed to deliver on promises of economic prosperity and good governance.

Nana Obiri Boahen's comments have ignited a heated debate among Africans, with many calling for clarification or rebuttal.

While some agree with his assessment, others have criticized it as overly broad and dismissive of the progress made by some African nations.

The historian's remarks have also drawn attention to the need for stronger leadership and improved governance across the continent.

As the debate rages on, many are eagerly awaiting Boahen's elaboration on his statement and potential solutions to the challenges facing African leaders.

